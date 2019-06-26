|
|
Janet Adeline Cassidy, age 90, passed away at Wellspring Lutheran Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1929 in Monroe to Earl and Sadie Gilday, and was the third of four children. Janet graduated from St. Mary Academy High School in 1947.
Janet married her high school sweetheart, Thomas E. Cassidy, on June 26, 1948, and raised eight children and spent 52 years together.
In addition to being a homemaker and an active member in her parish, Janet volunteered as a member of the Guild at Mercy Memorial Hospital, serving as president of the group. She also volunteered as classroom mother while her children were in school, and was a Bluebird leader for the Camp Fire Girls of America. When her children were grown, Janet worked as a paraprofessional at Custer Elementary School. Upon retirement, she and her husband spent their time relaxing either in Northern Michigan or cruising Lake Erie on their boat. Janet enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing, and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for many years.
Janet is survived by her children, Patrick (Carol) Cassidy of Adrian, MI; Colleen (David) McPike of Chelsea, MI; Sharon (Ron) Cooper of Newman, GA; Dianne Marcum of Monroe, MI; Kevin (Michele) Cassidy of LaSalle, MI; Thomas (Helene) Cassidy of Canton, MI; Claudia (Steven) Bennett of Ann Arbor, MI; Robert Cassidy of Monroe, MI; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her sister Marian Kloester of Monroe, MI.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents; brother, William Gilday; sister, Helen Cuthbert; and son-in-law, David Marcum.
Visitation will be at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Janet will lie instate at 10 AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Funeral mass will begin at 11 AM with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Officiating is Fr. Bob Singlya.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 26, 2019