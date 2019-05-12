|
Janet Elaine Hauser, age 79, of Taylor, MI passed away Thursday May 9, 2019.
A chapel service will be held Monday May 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park. Rev. Bruce Leaman from Gracepoint United Pentecostal Church will be officiating.
She was born on August 1, 1939 to the late Anthony and Eva (Reining) Hauser.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a brother: Arnold Hauser.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 12, 2019