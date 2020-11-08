

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Heaven gained a very special Angel when Janet Louise Jeffries passed away at her home in Temperance, Michigan, after a seven-year battle with breast cancer with her husband at her bedside.

Janet was born on September 7th, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, to William O. and Dorothy M. (Koester) Chetister. She was a 1967 graduate of Clay High School. After graduating at the age of 18, Janet was hired as a long-distance operator at Ohio Bell (now AT&T) and later becoming a trunker before retiring after 27 years of employment. While working for Ohio Bell, Janet was active in the CWA, assisting employees with Worker's Compensation and other issues.

In 1977, Janet met and married William Hichborn who tragically passed away from cancer only a few years later. On October 15, 1983, Janet married Charles Jeffries Jr. This year would have been their 37th anniversary. She was a loving and devoted wife who often enjoyed surprising her husband with gifts she knew he would thoroughly enjoy, but wouldn't buy for himself. She was thoughtful and giving in so many ways, and will be truly missed. Janet was an excellent seamstress. In her younger years, she made some of her own clothes and altered clothes throughout her life as well. She loved challenging herself with different sewing projects which included making several personalized Christmas tree skirts for family members and friends, a duvet cover for the guest bed, bedroom curtains, cross-stitched pillow covers, framed cross-stitch pictures, Christmas ornaments and other projects. She was also an accomplished cook and baker and her desserts were always requested for family and friend gatherings. She had many requests for copies of her recipes which she happily shared.

Janet loved yard work and kept a beautifully maintained yard with hosta and lily gardens. She received many compliments from neighborhood walkers. She often did the trimming and mowing while Chuck was working (or golfing), making him the envy of his friends. With the advent of social media, Janet very much enjoyed corresponding with her Facebook family and friends and members of the Clay High School class of 1967. Janet was a strong and independent person who rarely mentioned any of the pains or discomforts of her illness, only occasionally voicing frustration at the gradually increasing limitations her illness was placing on her abilities to lead a full and active life. Still, she insisted on cooking, doing laundry and other chores without assistance until her final few weeks.

During an unexpected 10-day hospitalization in early July due to severe side effects from chemotherapy and other medications, Janet made the decision to stop all further treatment for her cancer and to go home with hospice care to be with Chuck and their two special cats, Jack and Vinnie, for the remaining time she would have with them.

Janet had wished to donate her body to the University of Michigan Medical School, but processing was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and she passed before her acceptance was received. Then, as was her wish, Janet chose cremation with no visitation or services at this time. She had made a promise to her first husband that she would one day be buried next to him. This promise will be kept at a later date and Chuck will eventually be placed on her other side, fulfilling her wish that she be buried between the two men who were the loves of her life.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Chetister; her brother-in-law, Robert Cameron; baby sister, Linda Fay Chetister; and baby niece, Diana Lynn Gosda.

Janet is survived by her husband, Chuck; sisters, Patricia Cameron of Bloomington, MN, Jean (Eric) Goodwin of Coldwater, MI, and Joyce (Neil) Yarick of Traverse, MI; and brother, Thomas Chetister of Oregon, OH; stepdaughter, Kimberly Renee (Michael) Mantkowski of Grove City, OH; stepson Quentin (Shelly) Jeffries of Temperance, MI; step-grandchildren, Justin Mantkowski and Megan and Kyle Jeffries; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to Janet.

Chuck wishes to thank the nurses and staff of ProMedica Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness given to Janet and family. Also, a special thank you to sister Jean, a retired nurse who came to stay and help care for Janet, providing great aid and comfort during her final days. Also, a sincere appreciation to Pawlak Funeral Home for their assistance in the final arrangements.

