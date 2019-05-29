|
Janet Marie Schuler passed away May 24th, 2019, at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, Michigan. She is survived by her husband Brian and daughters Baleigh of Indianapolis, IN and Brenna of Dundee. She is also survived by her parents Gary and Joanie of Petersburg, a sister Julie (Dale) Bastian of Ida, a brother Terry Brunt of Harrison Township, her father-in-law Richard Schuler of Dundee, sister-in-law Valynda (Mark) Mathis of Monroe, brother-in-law Kevin (Darlene) Schuler of Dundee. Janet was blessed with nieces and nephews she loved dearly, including Josh Bastian, Jacob Bastian, Nick Brunt, Natalie Brunt, Daniel (Peter) Spadafore, Chelsea (Matt) Byom, Michael (Corinne) Mathis, and Melissa (David) Boboltz.
Janet Marie Brunt was born on March 24th, 1967, in Toledo, OH, as the first child of Gary and Joanie Brunt of Petersburg, MI. She attended Summerfield schools, participating in sports, student government and marching band, and graduated high school in 1985. She attended St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Toledo and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1988.
On April 15th, 1989, Janet married Brian Schuler of Dundee. Janet and Brian welcomed two daughters, Baleigh and Brenna. Janet worked as a nurse at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor for ten years before becoming the school nurse at Dundee Community Schools. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Eastern Michigan University in 2001. Janet eventually became the district nurse for Lenawee Intermediate School District, where she coordinated care for students with disabilities. At the age of 41, she decided to further her education and was accepted into the Nurse Practitioner program at Michigan State University. Unfortunately, Janet was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2010, just 8 months shy of finishing the NP program.
Educating others with her knowledge and experiences as a nurse was very important to Janet. Despite not being able to finish her nurse practitioner program, she continued to be an amazing nurse and advocate by educating others about ovarian cancer. Janet was the ultimate nurse with a vast knowledge of conditions, remedies, and medications, and displayed an incredible bedside manner. She dedicated her time to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer while serving on the board of Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA). As part of MIOCA, she spoke to nursing students, medical students, and even legislators in Lansing and Washington, D.C., helping to raise awareness and money for research.
Janet enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Her many joys included camping, fishing, going to the beach, watching her kids play sports, jogging, sewing, quilting, doing puzzles, playing cards, casinos, golfing, and going on vacation. She liked Crown Royal and ice-cold Bud Light with a lime in it, especially if she could enjoy it at the family cottage in Houghton Lake. More than anything, Janet loved her family and friends. She was always the first person to help anyone who needed it, and she never hesitated to take on the role of caretaker. It meant so much for her to be able to help others, even after she became sick herself. Janet had a lot of pride in her daughters, Baleigh and Brenna. They are wonderful young women who excelled in academics and sports and are continuing their education in their mom's footsteps by going into healthcare. The only other thing that a mother could ask for is more time, and Janet fought hard for the time she had.
There will be an memorial gathering where friends and family may visit from 1-8 PM at Rupp Funeral Home on Friday May 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee. Visiting at the church on Saturday begins at 12 PM and service will start at 1 PM. Pastor Jennifer Kiefer will be officiating.
Memorial donations in honor of Janet are appreciated to the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance. Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 29, 2019