Janet M. Smith, age 70, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 9, 2020. Janet was a resident of Toledo, Ohio.
Survived by children James M. Smith, Christine Bare and Eric Smith. Brother Larry (Phyllis) Hanna, Sister Barb (Darlene) Keller. Grandchildren Sierra and Kylie, Caitlin and Colin, Emily and Izabella. Great grandchildren Austin, Adrianna and Dakota. Many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by companion Darrell Cross. Father Art Beidler. Parents Ethel and Albert Keller. Sister Char Diehl.
Janet enjoyed her retirement from Baypark Hospital as a medical unit clerk. Her weekends were spent fishing at Oakland Park Conservation Club in which she was a member. She was involved with many activities at the club. Janet loved spending time with family. Whether it was game night at her Sister's house, cookouts or shopping, her laughter would spread happiness. Janet enjoyed sewing, crafts and gardening. Janet (Homie Gma) will be greatly missed by her family, friends and staff at Davita.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be at a later date.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 16, 2020.
