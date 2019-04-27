Monroe News Obituaries
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225

Janet Marie Savage


Janet Marie Savage
Janet Marie Savage Obituary
Janet Marie Savage, age 75 of Livonia, formerly of Vero Beach, Florida, and Monroe, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia.
Born July 19, 1943 in Monroe, Janet was the daughter of Roy and Myrtle (Quick) Savage. Janet worked at Restaurant Italia, her family's restaurant, for many years. She then moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where she worked for the Oak Harbor Retirement Community, retiring in 2007. She then moved back to Michigan, making her home in Livonia. A devoted mother and grandmother, Janet enjoyed playing games and was an avid Euchre player.
Janet leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Wendy (Gregory) Gilman of Dearborn; grandchildren: Jordan (Julian) Alexander of Brownstown Township and Jacob Gilman of Dearborn; a great-granddaughter Noella Alexander of Brownstown; as well as two brothers: Randy (Greg Thompson) Savage of Vero Beach, Florida, and Larry Savage of Brooklyn, Michigan. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Charlene Stevens.
In accordance with Janet's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 27, 2019
