Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Janet W. Viers


1927 - 2020
Janet W. Viers Obituary

Janet W. Viers, 92, of Temperance, MI, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living. Born September 6, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Judson and Iva (Canfield) Walker. A 1945 graduate of Whitmer High School, she married Wayne Viers on January 18, 1963. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2005. Janet was a bookkeeper for several companies in the Toledo area. She was a member of Lambertville United Methodist Church, the Bedford Senior Center and several bridge clubs.

She is survived by her loving children, Sharon Milano and Carol (Frank) Riffle; step-daughter, Pamela Viers; sister, Irene Baade; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Arden, Wayne and Alvin Walker; granddaughter, Cristen; great granddaughter, Samantha; 3 step-sons, Duane, LaVern and David Viers.

Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Services and interment will follow in Riga Cemetery. Memorials may be made to or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2020
