Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morocco United Brethren Church
Petersburg, MI
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Morocco United Brethren Church
Petersburg, MI
Janette Arlene (Clark) Selfe


1922 - 2019
Janette Arlene (Clark) Selfe Obituary
Janette Arlene Selfe (Clark) 96 yrs, of Lambertville, MI, formerly of Temperance, MI. died Saturday September 28, 2019, in Aspen Grove Assisted Living, Lambertville, MI, under the care of Hospice of North West Ohio. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Wednesday October 2, 2019, from 2-8 PM. She will lie in state on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Morocco United Brethren Church, Petersburg, MI. Pastor Todd Greenman will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.

Born October 9, 1922, in Monroe, MI, Janette was the daughter of Burton and Mabel (Grassley) Clark. She married Norman Selfe on October 11, 1941, in Monroe, MI. Norman died March 14, 2012. She was a member of Morocco United Brethren Church , the Women's Missionary Fellowship, Toledo Rescue Mission and loved Coffee, the outdoors, animals, the up north, snowmobiling, farming, playing cards, gardening, bowling and being grandmother.

Survivors include: daughters, Peggy Oliger, Marilyn Zimmerman; grandchildren, Kim (Neal), Shelley (Rick) Kerri (Ken), Ryan (Danielle), Heather (Mark), Craig; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons-in-law, Terry Oliger and Tom Zimmerman; and brothers, Merlyn, Chester and Harold.

Memorial contributions can be made to Morocco Brethren Church, Temperance, MI.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
