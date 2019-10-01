|
Janette Arlene Selfe (Clark) 96 yrs, of Lambertville, MI, formerly of Temperance, MI. died Saturday September 28, 2019, in Aspen Grove Assisted Living, Lambertville, MI, under the care of Hospice of North West Ohio. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Wednesday October 2, 2019, from 2-8 PM. She will lie in state on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Morocco United Brethren Church, Petersburg, MI. Pastor Todd Greenman will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born October 9, 1922, in Monroe, MI, Janette was the daughter of Burton and Mabel (Grassley) Clark. She married Norman Selfe on October 11, 1941, in Monroe, MI. Norman died March 14, 2012. She was a member of Morocco United Brethren Church , the Women's Missionary Fellowship, Toledo Rescue Mission and loved Coffee, the outdoors, animals, the up north, snowmobiling, farming, playing cards, gardening, bowling and being grandmother.
Survivors include: daughters, Peggy Oliger, Marilyn Zimmerman; grandchildren, Kim (Neal), Shelley (Rick) Kerri (Ken), Ryan (Danielle), Heather (Mark), Craig; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons-in-law, Terry Oliger and Tom Zimmerman; and brothers, Merlyn, Chester and Harold.
Memorial contributions can be made to Morocco Brethren Church, Temperance, MI.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019