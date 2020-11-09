1/1
Janice Ann (Bressler) Cronenwett
1943 - 2020
Janice Ann Cronenwett, age 76, of Temperance passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Born December 8, 1943 in Monroe Michigan, she was one of six children born from the union of Wayne and Lell (Souva) Bressler. Janice attended and graduated from Monroe High School. On October 28, 1967, she married Robert Allen Cronenwett at St. Charles Catholic Church in Newport and together they raised three children. Janice made her living as a Secretary for Monroe Auto Equipment which later became Tenneco.
Janice was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie. She was involved in numerous activities with her children such as a Leader within the Camp Fire Girls organization and in several roles within the Church. She was a kind and generous woman who was a model for everyone for her virtue and perseverance. She enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends and was very competitive when it came to playing cards or board games with them. She loved rooting for the Tigers, Red Wings and Lions.
To cherish her memory, Janice leaves two sons: Mark (Suzannah) Cronenwett of Irving, TX and Craig (Nicole) Cronenwett of Bloomsburg, PA; a daughter, Angela Lauro of San Pedro, CA; a brother, Ronald (Kathy) Bressler of Newport; a sister in law, Pat Bressler; and nine grandchildren.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lell Bressler; her husband of 50 years, Robert Cronenwett; three brothers: Wayne, Allen and Randy Bressler; and a sister, Marie Cousino.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 pm. Family and friends are invited to come and go throughout the afternoon as they feel comfortable. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 am Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie with Fr. Mark Prill officiating. Everyone who wishes to attend is encouraged to, again as they feel comfortable. A rosary will be prayed for the repose of her soul at the Church at 10:30. Janice will be laid to rest immediately following the Mass at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. All are invited to the burial at Roselawn. The family will not have a reception in Janice's honor at this time, but will host a memorial and reception later in the spring when the concerns over the spread of the coronavirus have subsided.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
