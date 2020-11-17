1/1
Janice Elaine Conant
1941 - 2020
Janice Elaine Conant, age 69, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
Janice was born November 12, 1951, in Monroe, she was the daughter of Donald and Florene (Mitchell) Theisen. She married Dr. Gary Conant February 26, 1971.
She was a 1969 graduate of St. Mary Academy. She attended Elevate Church and worked the church's Welcome Center.
Janice worked, with her family, in the office at Conant Chiropractic Clinic. She enjoyed boating and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Dr. Gary Conant; two children Kevin (Dr. Kellee) Conant of Monroe and Dr. Jamie (David Bollenberg) Conant of Monroe; six grandchildren, Landon, Peyton, Alec, Lauren, Lindsay and Lia; nine siblings, Cheryl Stein of Monroe, Donna (Rich) Carpenter of Monroe, Lietta (Ken) Bonk of Monroe, Marcia (Mark) Swensen of Salt Lake City, Utah, Juanita Theisen of Monroe, David Theisen of Carleton, John (Angie) Theisen of Adrian, Angela Barron of Monroe; Lisa (Charles) Bruck of Carleton and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jeff Theisen; and brother-in-law, Tom Stein.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI 48161. Funeral services and interment will be private. Due to the latest government orders, all visitors will be asked to practice face covering and social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 16, 2020
Mrs Conant always carried herself as a true class act and shared a love for all. May she rejoice on streets of gold in the mansion that is so well deserved. Sending my love to this entire family! Alt
hough I may not be able to embrace you, my heart is crying out tears for you all!
Christine Pritchett
Friend
