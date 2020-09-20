Janice was a loving person to me she took me in when i had no where to go and let me stay as long as i needed. She was the kindest person i knew. She loved for me to cook for her and after i left she would still ask me how to make my dishes. She would always call me and ask me i just washed my hair can i dye it now and i would laugh and say yes you can. She mad me smile and laugh a lot I will miss you dearly. R.I.P. My dear friend.

Marian LaBo

Friend