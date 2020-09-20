Janice Hazel Bayn, age 70, of Taylor, passed away on September 17, 2020, in Taylor, Michigan. Born on December 25, 1949, in Detroit, she was the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Kirk) Sanford. Janice graduated from Monroe High School in 1970.
Janice was a dedicated homemaker and was the caretaker for her son, Burton. Janice had a heart of gold and helped take care of many people in the community. Even when she had nothing – she would find a way to help others. Being a mom was her passion and her life was dedicated to taking care of her children. Her most treasured times were spent with her family.
Beloved mother of Donna, Burton, Bobby (Ian), Fred (Tisha), Bernie (Shelia), Bill, Gale, and Lydia. Loving grandmother of Debbie, Austin, and John. Dear sister of Joyce, Jayne, Jackie, and Gary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth (Kirk) Sanford; her sisters, Judy and Joanne; and her brother, Robert.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Rd. The funeral home staff will politely assist with social gathering protocols to ensure public safety by limiting the number of visitors to 10 people or less at a time in the chapel. Due to seating limitation guidelines, a private, family-only funeral service will begin at 6:00 PM. Cremation will follow in accordance with her wishes. Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.howepeterson.com.