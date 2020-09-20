1/1
Janice Hazel Bayn
1949 - 2020
Janice Hazel Bayn, age 70, of Taylor, passed away on September 17, 2020, in Taylor, Michigan. Born on December 25, 1949, in Detroit, she was the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Kirk) Sanford. Janice graduated from Monroe High School in 1970.
Janice was a dedicated homemaker and was the caretaker for her son, Burton. Janice had a heart of gold and helped take care of many people in the community. Even when she had nothing – she would find a way to help others. Being a mom was her passion and her life was dedicated to taking care of her children. Her most treasured times were spent with her family.
Beloved mother of Donna, Burton, Bobby (Ian), Fred (Tisha), Bernie (Shelia), Bill, Gale, and Lydia. Loving grandmother of Debbie, Austin, and John. Dear sister of Joyce, Jayne, Jackie, and Gary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth (Kirk) Sanford; her sisters, Judy and Joanne; and her brother, Robert.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph Rd. The funeral home staff will politely assist with social gathering protocols to ensure public safety by limiting the number of visitors to 10 people or less at a time in the chapel. Due to seating limitation guidelines, a private, family-only funeral service will begin at 6:00 PM. Cremation will follow in accordance with her wishes. Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.howepeterson.com.

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 18, 2020
Gail brown I love and miss you Mom you no longer in pain I'm going to miss our talks I love you so much you're such a good mom to me you always make new how to make me feel better when I was down and when you were down you always called me and I made you feel better too God bless your mom and rest in peace
Gail Brown
Daughter
September 18, 2020
Rest in peace, Aunt Janice. We all loved you and I pray you are happy, pain free and in the presence of loved ones. Love, Jacqueline and family
Jacqueline Brown
Family
September 18, 2020
Janice was a loving person to me she took me in when i had no where to go and let me stay as long as i needed. She was the kindest person i knew. She loved for me to cook for her and after i left she would still ask me how to make my dishes. She would always call me and ask me i just washed my hair can i dye it now and i would laugh and say yes you can. She mad me smile and laugh a lot I will miss you dearly. R.I.P. My dear friend.
Marian LaBo
Friend
September 18, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I grew up with this family in Maybee..RIP Janice..
Connie Desbrough Russeau
