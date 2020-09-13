Janice Irene May was born January 18, 1957, in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of six children born from the union of Adelbert Joseph and Beulah Marie (LaBeau) May.
After graduating from Monroe High School in 1975, Janice would attain her Associate degree in business administration from Monroe County Community College in 1977. Janice would then secure employment with the Internal Revenue Service, where she would retire after serving thirty-one and a half years.
Janice would meet and marry the love of her life; William Arnold Bruck. On May 11, 1991, in Maybee, Michigan, the couple would be joined in Holy Matrimony and later they would be blessed with the birth of two children.
Janice was an avid Detroit Tiger baseball fan. She never missed watching the team on the television and would always listen to them on the radio when they were not being aired.
Janice loved to get together with friends and toss a strike down the lanes, while taking part in a "six plus six" bowling league at the Nortel Lanes.
As a classic car enthusiast, Janice would attend Classic Car Cruises all over South-Eastern Michigan, with her husband, Arnie.
Janice Irene Bruck, age 63, passed away peacefully at her home on September 10, 2020, at 9:58 p.m.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her father and one sister: Linda Barnett.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband, William Arnold Bruck; children, Dr. Cheryl Bruck and Scott Bruck; two sisters, Laura (Klaus) Dumkow and Marilyn (Mike) Gibson; two brothers, Garry (Annette) May and Larry May; and one brother-in-law, Al Barnett.
Services are private and Mass will be celebrated at Divine Grace Parish/St. Patrick Church, Carleton. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maybee. Merkle Funeral Services, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 was entrusted with her care. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.