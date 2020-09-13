1/1
Janice Irene Bruck
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Irene May was born January 18, 1957, in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of six children born from the union of Adelbert Joseph and Beulah Marie (LaBeau) May.
After graduating from Monroe High School in 1975, Janice would attain her Associate degree in business administration from Monroe County Community College in 1977. Janice would then secure employment with the Internal Revenue Service, where she would retire after serving thirty-one and a half years.
Janice would meet and marry the love of her life; William Arnold Bruck. On May 11, 1991, in Maybee, Michigan, the couple would be joined in Holy Matrimony and later they would be blessed with the birth of two children.
Janice was an avid Detroit Tiger baseball fan. She never missed watching the team on the television and would always listen to them on the radio when they were not being aired.
Janice loved to get together with friends and toss a strike down the lanes, while taking part in a "six plus six" bowling league at the Nortel Lanes.
As a classic car enthusiast, Janice would attend Classic Car Cruises all over South-Eastern Michigan, with her husband, Arnie.
Janice Irene Bruck, age 63, passed away peacefully at her home on September 10, 2020, at 9:58 p.m.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her father and one sister: Linda Barnett.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband, William Arnold Bruck; children, Dr. Cheryl Bruck and Scott Bruck; two sisters, Laura (Klaus) Dumkow and Marilyn (Mike) Gibson; two brothers, Garry (Annette) May and Larry May; and one brother-in-law, Al Barnett.
Services are private and Mass will be celebrated at Divine Grace Parish/St. Patrick Church, Carleton. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maybee. Merkle Funeral Services, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 was entrusted with her care. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Jan as part of the IRS family and she will be deeply missed. I hope her family will find comfort in your memories and each other.
Pamela Amburgy
Coworker
September 12, 2020
I had the pleasure of bowling with Janice for years at Nortel. May her family find peace and comfort knowing she is with our Lord.
Kris Kotlarczyk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved