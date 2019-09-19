|
Janice Kay (Stone) Thomas was born on November 15, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan. She was the fifth child born from the union of her parents, the late Frank Stone and Hazel (Yoakum) Stone. After graduation from Monroe High School in 1963, Janice worked for La-Z-Boy, Inc. until she and a good friend Cheryl moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1967. Janice married Sammy Thomas in 1969 and they made their home in Ramona, CA where, in 1970, they started Coast Grading Company where Janice was the office manager/controller for many years until she became a manager at McDonald's in Ramona, CA. Upon her retirement, Janice moved to the Murietta/Temecula, CA area and resided at The Fountains community and then with family. Janice was tender hearted, kind and generous with a great sense of humor. She cherished family above all else and was very close with her children, grandchildren and extended family with whom she enjoyed spending time. She also loved to bowl and travel.
Janice Kay (Stone) Thomas, age 75, of Temecula, CA entered into the waiting arms of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on August 24, 2019. To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her son Frank (Nicole) Thomas, daughter Stefanie Thomas, and daughter Samantha (Mark) Hernandez all of California. Janice is also survived by the following grandchildren that she dearly loved: Taylor (Nic) Simpson, Victoria Thomas, Josiah Thomas, Trinady Shelton, Sydney Richard, Melody Richard, Remy Hernandez and Siena Hernandez. She is also survived by brother Robert (Jerri) Stone of Dundee, MI, sister Jo Ann (Cecil) Nisley of Monroe, MI, sister Florence (William) Majeske of Crossville, TN and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by brother John (Mary) Stone, sister Betty (Herbert) Bryson, and nephews Robert Bryson and Craig Stone.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Janice's life on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Water Tower Park Hall located at 11345 Harold Drive, Luna Pier, Michigan. A private family ceremony to spread her ashes at her childhood home in LaSalle, Michigan will be held immediately after the celebration of life.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019