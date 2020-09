Janice L. Hunter, 80, of Monroe, died Friday.

She was survived by her children, Alex (Sandy), Greg and Jason.

She was a member of the Monroe Thrift Shop, Stephen Ministries and Trinity Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed bridge and her book club.

A service will be held 5-7 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran, with finger foods served.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran.

