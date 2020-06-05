Janice Mae (Barron) Brancheau
1935 - 2020
Janice Mae Brancheau, 84 years of Temperance, passed away on June 2, 2020 in her home under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
The daughter of Howard and Dorothy (Maynes) Barron, she was born on July 20, 1935 in Monroe.
Janice was the most loving person their ever was, she did not have a mean streak in her body. She had a heart of gold and always put others before herself.
She was married to the love of her life William Brancheau for over 60 years.
Janice was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance.
She was an insurance agent for more than 40 years and retired from Steward Insurance Agency in Monroe.
Janice is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Late Merland) Vollmar and Laurie (David) Smalley; grandchildren, Holly (Scott) Tanona, Heather (Lake) Zapor, Kimberly (Christopher) Sommers; great-grandchildren, Cordelia, Alexander and Elijah Zapor and sister, Barbara Banks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; son-in-law, Merland and brother, Elton Barron.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance until time of the funeral Mass at 12 p.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 8330 Lewis Ave. Temperance. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Memorial donations in Janice's memory may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in Monroe News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
"Mom B." You will be missed. You were always welcoming and kind. You will always be in my heart. Big Rapids camping was a blast, all those years ago.
T.J. C-Nevel
Friend
