1/1
Janice Ruth Hile
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice R. Hile
Dec. 26, 1950-Nov. 4, 2020
Janice Ruth Hile (December 26, 1950), daughter of Ivan and Lois (Runyon) Groth, passed away at the Brookdale nursing facility in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, November 4, surrounded by her two sons, husband, and daughter-in-law. Janice was a cherished mother, wife, sister, aunt, and proud grandmother. She lived a deeply meaningful, giving, and intentional life. A life full of love, laughter, and joy.
As a young woman, Janice was known fondly in Monroe as one of the Groth sisters and would often sing duets in local concerts with her identical twin Joyce. Janice was a devoted, life-long teacher in the Monroe Public School system and taught 1st and 2nd grade for 34 years, inspiring generations of readers -- a source of great pride in her life. Janice loved singing Motown songs, reading mystery novels, shopping with her sister, and traveling with family. She found joy in taking trips to Williamsburg, Toronto, and Shaker Village of Kentucky. After her retirement, she was able to travel widely with her husband John to Scotland, Charleston, and New York City, among other places.
Janice was an enthusiastic member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, serving as a youth leader for many years with her husband. She built a beautiful community of friends during her time at St. Paul's, and enjoyed going out for dinner, traveling, and serving with others in that community.
In 2007, Jan was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. She fought tirelessly for 13 years to hold onto memories and her life's joys: family, the pleasure of a good book in hand, and a warm cup of coffee tableside. She was proud of her two sons, Paul and Stephen, their wives, Grace and Sarah Anderson, her grandchildren, Eleanor and Henry, her sister Joyce McCallum, her nieces and nephews including Jennifer and Nathan Zieske and Brian DuVal, and her devoted husband of almost 40 years, John.
Her family wishes to emphasize how important her students were in her life. Even as her cognitive ability declined, Janice remembered all of her students and the years she
had them in her classroom. Her family hopes that former students and others who valued Jan will share special memories of Mrs. Hile online by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com
Friends, family, and former students are invited to send donations in Janice's honor to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Kentucky by contacting Barry Stumbo at bstumbo@shakervillageky.org, who will help facilitate donations in her honor.
The Hile family will be having a closed, private memorial service online. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral, cremation, and interment arrangements.
Janice will be deeply missed, but her generous spirit and gorgeous heart remain in all those she touched throughout her 69 years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved