Janice "Flugie" Sordini, 81, of Interlachen, Florida, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
Born October 12, 1938 in Monroe, Janice was the daughter of Thomas and Laura (Carrier) Gray. She married the love of her life, Daniel Sordini, on December 21, 1952 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Mrs. Sordini was a native of Monroe, Michigan and had been a resident of Interlachen, Florida for the past 24 years, coming from Monroe. In her earlier years she had worked as a nurse's aid, and then a field caregiver for the North Monroe Senior center, both of which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was primarily devoted to caring for her family while her children were young. But over the course of her life she worked several colorful jobs: tax preparer, flower shop manager, office manager, Avon rep, manager of 2 Stars and Stripes book stores, president of the Officers Candidate Wife's Club and a qualified EMT.
She accompanied her husband to Germany where he served three tours. While there they enjoyed traveling and camping all over Europe. In fact she worked while in Germany to fly her parents, in-laws and her two daughters and took them all on tour in several countries in Europe.
While in Germany, she also spearheaded the establishment of both a Sunday school program and kindergarten program on a military base, worked as a substitute teacher and served as president of the PTA.
She was a gourmet cook who also enjoyed reading cookbooks cover to cover. Likewise she enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting; creating clothing for her children and herself. She was proud to claim her Irish heritage. Like her mother she loved nature and especially red birds. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Interlachen and the Ancient and Honorable Order of Turtles.
Preceding her in death were her father, Thomas Gray; her mother and step-father, Laura and Robert Trouten; a son, Daniel L. Sordini, Jr.; two brothers; Thomas Gray and Douglas Trouten; as well as a sister Carrie Maurer.
Surviving are her husband of 65 ½ years, Maj. Daniel L. "Sonny" Sordini, U.S. Army (Ret.) of Interlachen; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and John Camburn of California, and Denise and Bill Atteberry of Hawthorne, Florida; three granddaughters, Christina Sordini, Amber D. Atteberry, and Sarah Camburn; a great grandson, Nicholas Sordini; siblings: Laura Palmer, Debbie Gilbert, Pat Kreger, Barbara Vanover-Gray and Joseph Gray; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass in her honor was celebrated Saturday, August 29. No other services are scheduled.
Memorial gifts in honor of Janice may be sent to: St. Vincent DePaul Society, 111 North Francis St., Interlachen, FL 32148. Friends may sign the online register at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson family of Funeral Homes; www.allore.com.