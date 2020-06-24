Janice West
1950 - 2020
Janice West, 69, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born August 7, 1950, she was the daughter of Everett and Martha (Goins) West. After receiving her High School Diploma, Janice went on to work for Monroe County Intermediate School District as a Teacher's Aide for 33 years before retiring in 2006.
Janice was known for her big heart. She loved her job, caring and teaching for children and adults through the ISD. After retirement, she mostly enjoyed relaxing and being able to spend time with her grandchildren, watching them grow up.
Janice leaves behind her two children; Justin Sauer of Monroe and Lauren (Jason) Wilson of Portage, Michigan; five grandchildren, Aubry Sauer, Austin Nelson, Gareth Wilson, River Feaganes, and Nation Feaganes; brother, Steven (Sherri) West; sister, Nadine (Mike) McMullen.
Sadly, Janice is preceded in death by her daughter, Gretchen Sauer, and her parents.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. A celebration of Janice's life will take place at Rupp Funeral Home Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeffrey Heimsoth officiating. In accordance with Janice's wishes, cremation will follow the service and internment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park next to her daughter.
The family wishes that memorial contributions in Janice's name be made to Paula's House in Monroe, MI.
To leave a favorite memory of Janice or an online condolence to the family, please visit www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
