Janie Lou (Whitson) Brown of Monroe, Michigan formerly of Cookeville, TN has achieved her Heaven date with Jesus Christ her Lord at Medilodge Nursing Facilities in Monroe, MI on July 10, 2019. It was here that she captured the love and admiration of the staff and residents.
Born in Algood, Tennessee, in December 28, 1925, to the late Ulysses Watson and Geneva Lou (Lacey) Whitson. She met and married the love of her life, the late James Edward Brown of Boma, TN while working at the Lays 5 and Dime in Cookeville, TN. Janie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend whose laughter was unforgettable to all.
Janie and James moved to Milan, Saline, Dundee, and Monroe, MI where they raised their five children. Janie was an excellent southern cook – making cornbread, biscuits, and chocolate pie. She loved her family and she loved singing Christian songs, and she loved the Lord Jesus Christ.
Janie is survived by her children: Mary Janet (James) Webb of Lindsay, OH; Martha June Campbell of Carleton, MI; Michael (Naida) Brown of Saline; and Sherry Lou Elizabeth Brown of Carleton, MI; her sister Minnie Swack of Bowling Green, Ky. 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband, son (James Richard Brown), grandchildren, Bryan Eads, Jamie Brown, Lori Alston, Nicole Sandusky, siblings; Thurman, Vincent, Edsel, Lucy, and Clara.
A memorial service will take place at Steward Road Church of God, 1199 Stewart Rd, Monroe, MI on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. Lead Pastor, Keith Hawes will officiate the service.
A graveside prayer will take place later with Johnny Whitson officiating at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Boma, TN.
The Brown family would like to thank the staff (Kerri, Tonya L & C, Tony, Aurea, Penny, Nancy, Michelle, Nikki, Bob, and the entire staff at Medilodge Nursing of Monroe, MI.
Additional thanks goes to Pastoral Staff: Keith Hawes, Joel Luallen, Brenda Jackson, Elaine Brown, and Greg Swack of Bowling Green, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stewart Road Church of God, Benevolence Ministries.
Published in Monroe News on July 12, 2019