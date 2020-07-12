1/1
Jason Alexander Mclavish
Jason Alexander Mclavish, 45, passed away suddenly Friday, July 3rd, 2020, at his Temperance, Michigan home. After a courageous and long battle with depression, Jason's pain became unbearable. Jason will always be remembered for the good times and the love he had for his family and friends. The strength and courage he displayed in fighting depression inspired all who knew him. Sadly, his pain became overwhelming and God called him home. No more pain, no more sadness, and no more suffering.
In Jason's memory the family would like you to know if you ever feel sad, depressed, or alone, know there is another way out of this labyrinth of suffering. We would never want another person to suffer. Please get help, if not for you, for your loved ones.
Jason leaves behind his father, Alexander Mclavish, mother, Merry Jo Stephenson, the love of his life and mother of his children, Brandy Vince, his loving sister, Amber (Eddie) Simpson-Payne, the cool pool guy brother, Tijay Simpson, children Jared (Madison) Popp, Gabriel and Laci Mclavish (Jayla) nieces: Aryanna Simpson, Aaliyah Payne, Alivia Simpson, nephews: Aiden and Aijay Simpson, granddaughter, Noelle Popp, soon to be grandson, bestfriends/brothers Max and Josh.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled July 25th, 2020, for the family and friends of Jason Mclavish. Reach out to the family for time and location. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the National Suicide Prevention Life Line at suicidepreventionlifeline.org or by calling 1 800-273-8255, on behalf of Jason Mclavish, a life lost too soon.
American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
