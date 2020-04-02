|
|
Jazmine Renee Estes of Monroe, Michigan, died March 10, 2020.
She was the beloved fiancée to Libby McKnight, loving daughter to Beverly Oakley, stepdad Michael Oakley, father Clint Washington and stepmom Nicole Washington
She was a loving mother to Lilliana Barlow and Kaiden Montry; loving sister to Brian Estes, Paige Lyons, Jozlynn and Jayden Oakley, Jimmy and Makenzy; and her favorite niece Melanie Estes; daughter-in-law to Kathy McKnight; she was also survived by many more family and friends.
Jazmine was born in Southfield, Michigan, but was raised in Monroe, Michigan. She went to Monroe High School. She worked as a waitress at many restaurants, but she was most proud of being a mom to Lilliana and Kayden.
She was in love with her fiancé Libby McKnight.
Jazmine also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and cooking; she loved to cook.
As we all know, Jaz was fighting her demons, which in the end, got the best of her. But no matter what, she will be missed and always will be loved by everyone. Rest in peace, Jazmine.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 2, 2020