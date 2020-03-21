|
Jean Ann Joly
Aug. 29, 1949–March 16, 2020
A wonderful child of God, Jean Ann Joly, was called home on March 16, 2020, while a patient at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Jean was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 29, 1949, to Glenn and Evelyn (Straus) Lassey.
She attended Ida High School and graduated with the Class of 1967, but not before setting out on what would be a career in printing and typesetting. Taking a co-op position with the Bedford Courier later led to eleven years with The Monroe Evening News. She also worked for Krause Printing, Homewood Press, Print-All, and had even been self-employed.
Jean married the love of her life, Russell D. Joly, on June 26, 1970, in Temperance, and they would be blessed with two daughters. She loved her Lord, worshipping at Shelton Park Church of God in Temperance. Jean was a constant fixture at the Monday night Ladies Bible Study.
Jean loved to crochet and sew. She often showcased her beautiful creations at craft shows, although her generosity made her more than willing to give them away to makes someone's day. She loved her grandchildren explicitly and they affectionately referred to her as "Maga."
Jean was a positive inspiration and mentor to all she met. She had a beautiful smile, kind heart, and pristine manners, always expressing "please and thank you" to those she had contact with. Even throughout the course of her own illness, Jean found ways to encourage and share her faith with those around her, often reminding them "God's Got This."
Jean made friends wherever she went, and the Joly's were extremely grateful for their second family on the 11th Floor of St. Joseph Hospital, Oncology and ICU medical care teams, Infusion Center Staff, and Chaplaincy Program for providing absolutely wonderful care.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her beloved husband Russ; two cherished daughters: Melissa Kay Joly and Kimberly S. (Joseph) Hall, both of Monroe; three adored grandchildren: Katherine, Alexander, and Elizabeth Hall.
Her passing was preceded by her parents and two brothers: David and Donald; and sister-in-law: Francine.
Due to the unfortunate COVID-19 Pandemic, a private inurnment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park, 13200 South Dixie Highway, LaSalle, Michigan. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements. The family looks forward to celebrating Jean's life with a public memorial service at Shelton Park Church of God in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for those who desire are suggested to Shelton Park Church of God or .
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020