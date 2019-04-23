|
Jean Caroline Shafer, age 90, passed away peacefully at Arbor North Semi-Assisted Living in Jackson, Michigan, on Easter morning, April 21, 2019. Jean was born on April 7, 1929, in Beloit, Wisconsin, to Charles and Natalie (Hughes) Blanchard.
Jean married Robert Shafer on August 18, 1950. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in April 2013. Together they lived in Ida for over 60 years. Jean is survived by her four children, Tom (Patti) Shafer, Roberta Shafer, Scott (Rachel) Shafer, and Dan (Dee Dee) Shafer. She was very proud of her five grandchildren: Karl (Kayleen) Shafer, Kirk Shafer, Alisha Shafer, Maya Shafer, and Eli Shafer, as well as two great grandchildren Jaxon Crenshaw and Kamden Shafer. Jean is also survived by two sisters: Dee Rowe of Seattle, WA, and Mary Kisseberth of Springfield, VA; and two brothers Chuck (Jo) Crossan of Bradenton, FL, and Tim (Pat) Crossan of Seminole, FL; and brother-in- law Joe (Mabel) Shafer of Toledo, OH.
She graduated from Macomb High School in 1947 and Bowling Green State University in 1953. She attained her Master's Degree in Teaching from Michigan State University in 1983. Jean taught at Petersburg Elementary from 1950-1954. After that, she spent 20 years as a teacher at Ida Middle School and retired in 1986. She was a member of Ida United Methodist Church since 1955 where she was active in singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, playing the organ and serving as a board member. When not teaching, she loved spending quality time with family and friends, traveling, exploring nature, reading, solving all types of puzzles and discussing current events.
In keeping with Jean's love of education and research, she has donated her body to the Department of at the University of Toledo. There will be no formal visitation or service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor North Semi-Assisted Living for their excellent care of Jean and the activities provided that she enjoyed over the years she resided there.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ida United Methodist Church, 8124 Ida East Road, Ida, MI 48140; or to Arbor North Semi-Assisted Living, 3000 Kingsbrooke Drive, Jackson, MI, 49202. To send the family condolences please go online to:www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 23, 2019