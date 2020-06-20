Jean M. Rauch, 68, of Hubbard Lake, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home.

Born November 11, 1951, to Clair G. and Helen M. (Mercier) Rauch in Monroe, MI, she was raised there. A long time resident of Ypsilanti, Jean enjoyed a career at Eastern michigan University as an administrative assistant in the Literacy Department. She moved to Spruce in 2008. Jean was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, and was active in the Altar Society. She was active in her neighborhood, as a part of the homeowners association, and baking treats to share with her community. She enjoyed crochet, and had made afghans for every member of her family.

She is survived by four siblings, Judy (John) Schlehr of Maryland, Richard (Jane) Rauch of Hubbard Lake, John (Suzanne) Rauch of Washington Twp, MI, and Janet (Ronald) Bogedain of Fenton, seven nieces and nephews and eleven great nieces and nephews.

Jean is at Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln, where calling hours and a prayer service took place Friday. Visitation will continue today, Saturday, June 20, at St. Catherine Catholice Church in Ossineke from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Fr. Tyler Bischoff will officiate. Burial will be in St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery.

