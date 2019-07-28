|
|
Jean Wegienka, age 95, passed away July 23, 2019 in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Survived by two cherished grandchildren, Paul and Cara Ocobock; two great-grandchildren, Ruby and Leo Ocobock; and her brother Dominic Marvaso. Predeceased by dear daughter Patricia Ocobock; husband, Mark Wegienka, and brother Frank Marvaso. Beloved daughter of Dominic and Luise Marvaso.
Jean lived most of her life in Taylor and Romulus, but spent the last nine months living in South Bend, Indiana to be close to her grandson and his family. While in Taylor, she was a very active member in her church community at St. Alfred. Jean was also a dedicated member of the Christian Mothers. She served as a devoted elementary school teacher and even many years after remembered and cherished many of her students and the stories they shared together. Jean found a lot of enjoyment from her hobbies; whether it be making crafts, cultivating a beautiful garden, or listening to music. She absolutely adored her faithful companion Smokey the cat.
The Wegienka family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Atria Kinghaven and St. Paul's for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 4th from 1-8 PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Funeral Monday, August 5th at 10 AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 18858 Huron River Dr, New Boston. Jean will be laid to rest at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Share a memory at howepeterson.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 28, 2019