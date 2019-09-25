|
Jeanette A. Anderson, 95, of Milan, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Monroe, Michigan. She was born on August 17, 1924, in Azalia, Michigan to Clarence and Anna (Kaper) Jasper. On August 12, 1950, she married William Calvin Anderson and he preceded her in death on November 9, 1993.
Jeanette worked as a bookkeeper for Edison, JC Penney and the University of Michigan Hospital. After many years of service, she retired from U of M. She was a very loving and giving person. Jeanette volunteered at the Saline Evangelical Home and the Ann Arbor Veterans Administration. Her kindness extended to friends and family through the years along with sending gifts and cards to many. Jeanette enjoyed attending church, travel, baking, birdwatching, along with watching old movies and listening to music of her era. She will be remembered as a loving mother, giving person and a special homemaker.
Survivors include her son Raymond D. (Doreen) Anderson of Orlando, FL and their daughter Savannah, daughter Vickie K. Dillard of Milan, MI, a brother Melvin Jasper of Tecumseh and a cousin Dori Horvath of Toledo, Ohio and many relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four infant children: Patricia A., Richard C., Rosanne M., and Darlene S. along with an infant brother, Kenneth Jasper and her sister, Elaine Bordine.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home in Milan on Thursday, September 26th from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. where services will be held on Friday, September 27th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David J. Grinnell officiating. Burial will follow at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019