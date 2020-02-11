|
Jeanette Campbell, 66 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in her home.
Born December 11, 1953, in Monroe, Jeanette was the daughter of the late Thomas John and Mattie Beatrice (Williams) Austin. Jeanette attended Lincoln Elementary School and was a 1972 graduate of Monroe High School, where she was a cheerleader and was on the track team.
Jeanette was employed by Ford Motor Company, working at the Monroe Plant for 31 years. She retired in 2003.
Jeanette had a strong faith in God and read her bible often. She was saved in the Lord Jesus Christ at New Bethel Church in Toledo, OH, and was a former member of International Gospel Center in Ecorse, MI. She was currently attending Stewart Road Church of God in Monroe.
Jeanette was a member of U.A.W. Local 723 and enjoyed time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Jeanette is survived by three loving children; Najenski R. Austin of South Rockwood, MI, Mardi Marie Campbell of Monroe, and Mark P. Campbell, Jr. of Monroe, six cherished grandchildren; Indiea Austin, Aisia Austin, Amara Campbell, Amyah Campbell, Alivia Campbell and Zamir Austin, six siblings; Dorothy Todd of Toledo, Willie (Josephine) Austin of Monroe, Barbara Austin of Taylor, MI, Lavern Austin of Clinton Township, MI, Yolanda Austin of West Virginia, and Ronke Austin of Decatur, IL, a Goddaughter; Danielle Macowicz and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by a brother; Dwight Austin and a grandson; Denzel Preston Campbell.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, from noon until funeral services celebrating her life at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020