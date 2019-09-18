|
Jeanette Eilene (Moll) Woelmer, 88 years, of Monroe, died Monday, September 16, 2019, in Promedica Monroe Hospital. Friends may call at Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2-8 pm. She will lie in state at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. Pastor Curtis Garland will officiate. Burial will be in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Ida.
Born at home in Summerfield Township, on November 23, 1930, Jeanette was the daughter of Carl and Crystal (Rumler) Moll. She was a Summerfield graduate and earned her Associates degree in teaching from Michigan State Normal College in Ypsilanti. She taught for several years in a one room schoolhouse.
She married Melvin Woelmer on June 5, 1954, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Petersburg, Mi. She worked the farm and raised nine children with her husband. They took produce to sell at many local farmers' markets, including Detroit, Ypsilanti, and Monroe. She was the Market Master of the Monroe Farmers' Market for many years, retiring in October 2017. Melvin Woelmer died on March 15, 2000.
Jeanette was a member of East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir for over thirty years. She was a member of the Ladies Aid and as chair of the Quilting Committee, coordinated the making of hundreds of quilts for local and oversea delivery. She loved gardening, flowers, spending time with her family, and quilting.
Survivors include: three sons, David (Mary Lu) Woelmer, Paul (Linda) Woelmer, and Daniel (Debbie) Woelmer; six daughters, Michele Springsteen, Eileen (Richard) Dougherty, Carol (George) Cousino, Kathryn (Terry) Gautz, Lori (John) Ciacelli, Rita (Sean) LaChance; sisters: Charlene Huffman, Elmina Matthes; twenty-three grandchildren: Larry Springsteen, Beth (Rusty) Rumley, Christopher Springsteen, Aaron (Jess) Dougherty, Sarah Dougherty, Ryan (Tori) Dougherty, Ryan (Kasie) Cousino, Stacey (Frank) Krol, Nichole (Roby) Getz, Jason (Kelsie) Gautz, Shaun (Maggie) Gautz, Michael (Chelsea) Gautz, Lee (Melia) Woelmer, Doug Woelmer, Katie (Michael) Costa, Jill Woelmer, Allissa (Clay) Myers, Jessica Ciacelli, Nicole and Jeannie LaChance, Brandon, Justin and Lauren Woelmer; and sixteen great-children; Abby, Ethan Rumley, Grace, Luke, James Dougherty, Henry Dougherty, Adam, Zachary, Lily Krol, Avery, Jake Cousino, Eva, Chase Getz, Joshua Gautz, and Eben, Ivan Woelmer. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Memorials for Jeanette can be made to: East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019