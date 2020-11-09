Jeanette Isabel Austin was born in Dundee, Michigan on March 3, 1934. She was one of two children born from the union of the late Cloy and Grace (Bernard) Austin. She attended Reynolds Schoolhouse and Dundee High School.
Jeanette married Stanley Secor on August 25, 1951 at St. Alphonsus Church in Deerfield. From this union would come the birth of five children. Jeanette would care for the needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. She enjoyed caring for her loved ones, having family parties and friend get-togethers. Guests to the Secor home never left hungry and always felt loved.
A member of the Dundee United Methodist Church, Jeanette, enjoyed worshipping regularly and reading her Bible. Playing cards, listening to music, watching television, cooking and talking on the phone were all favorite activities. She was a constant fixture in her children and grandchildren's lives often attending their events.
Jeanette was known for her warm smile, huge heart, love for all people, and especially her faith and love in her Lord Jesus Christ. In her last few years, she could often be heard singing hymns and prayers. Her favorite song "You are My Sunshine" always brought a smile to others. She was kind and appreciative, a true sweet-heart.
Jeanette Isabel Secor, age 86, of Petersburg passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Lambertville. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her husband on December 16, 2014.
To cherish her memory she leaves five children: Louis Secor of Palmyra, Larry (Cathy) Secor of Petersburg, Linda Secor (Dave Penrod) of Deerfield, Tracy (Keri) Secor of Petersburg, and Terry (Rhonda) Secor of Hollister, California; one brother: Clarence Austin of Monroe; seven grandchildren: Jennifer (Mike) LaPlante, Kristy Szafarek (Brian Lantz), Chad Secor, Holly Szafarek (Sam Shah), Faith Secor, Trace Secor, and Kate Secor; six great grandchildren: Paige, Kailee, Grace, Pierce, Austin, and Avery.
Due to COVID19 Pandemic funeral services will be private at the Dundee United Methodist Church. Pastor Brad Luck and Pastor Ryan Wenburg will co-officiate. Friends are invited to gather at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday; November 14, 2020 at Pleasantview Cemetery for a graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131 (734) 529-3156.
The family would like to thank Aspen Grove of Lambertville and Promedica Hospice of Monroe County for the wonderful love and care they showed their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dundee United Methodist Church or ProMedica Monroe Hospice Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.