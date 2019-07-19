Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Capaul Funeral Home
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI
Jeanette Marsh


1946 - 2019
Jeanette Marsh Obituary
Jeanette Carolyn Marsh (Gantt), 73 yrs, of Monroe, died Wednesday July 17, 2019, in Medilodge of Monroe, Monroe, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday July 21, 2019, from 2-8 PM. Services will be Monday July 22, 2019, at 11 AM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida. Vicar Kathi Boland of West Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born June 13, 1946, in El Paso, TX. Jeanette was the daughter of James and Edith (Gould) Gantt. She was a 1965 Monroe High school Graduate, that later earned her Associates in Business from Owen's Community College. She was a taxi driver in Finley-Toledo, OH, for 30 yrs and was a cashier at Circle K for 6 yrs, retiring in 2006. She was a member of Point Place Methodist Church who loved word searches, scrabble, playing on the computer, her pets, Buddy and Jada, and most importantly spending time with her family and best friend Alice.
Survivors include: a son, Ted (Terri Lauck) Turner; a daughter, Angela (John) Hill; sisters, Jacquelyn (Fred) Inman, Joy (Dave) Wright; grandchildren, Vincent, Brianna (Rob), Hunter and Sierra; great-grandchildren, Kendra, MacKenzie, Sebastian, Isaac and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to: the or the .
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 19, 2019
