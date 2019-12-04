|
Jeanette Mary Ochs was born on July 15, 1931, in Carleton, Michigan. She was the youngest of seven children born from the union of the late Joseph and Olive (Liptow) Ochs. Jeanette would marry the love of her life, Stanley Bodine, on May 14, 1955, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carleton.
Jeanette and Stanley would be blessed with the birth of two daughters of their own: Debra Ann and Tina Marie. Jeanette would care for the needs of her family as a homemaker. Jeanette was a gifted musician and starting at the age of 16 she enjoyed performing modern, country and soft rock hits at local weddings and other types of events. She was a member of the band, "Jeanne and the Starlighters", she also served St. Patrick Parish as the organist.
More than anything, Jeanette loved to be with her family. She enjoyed hosting holiday and other special occasion celebrations. Jeanette enjoyed traveling for many years. Using the motor home or camping out were all part of the excitement of getting away. She loved to socialize and when she couldn't be with her family, she certainly made time to be with friends. Jeanette was an avid card player and countless hours were spent at the Carleton Senior Citizens Center playing euchre.
Jeanette Mary Bodine, age 88, of Carleton passed away at Medilodge of Monroe on Monday, December 2, 2019. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her husband; three sisters: Viola Langton, Rita Krzeminski, and Ruth Krzemiski; and three brothers: Leo Ochs, Zeno Ochs, and Camillus "Bud" Ochs.
To cherish her memory, Jeanette leaves two daughters: Debra Ann and Tina Marie (Robert) Eccles; one granddaughter: Samantha Eccles; several nieces and nephews, and special friends.
Friends may gather on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2996 West Labo Road. The Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Michael Woroniewicz pastor of the church officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Church cemetery.
Memorials in her honor are suggested to the .
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 4, 2019