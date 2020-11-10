Jeanne C. Byron, age 97, of Monroe, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Born on October 13, 1923, in Jackson, Michigan, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Earl and Bernadine (Dey) Loeffler. She graduated from St. Mary Academy in 1940 and earned a Bachelor Degree in Economics from Marygrove College in 1944. On July 7, 1945, Jeanne married Albert R. Byron at St. Michael Catholic Church. Together, they raised seven children. He preceded Jeanne in death on March 18, 2003.
Jeanne was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a Project Read volunteer. She was also a member of the Nomads Travel Club, charter member of Round Robin Bridge Club, and a founding member of MCSEE, an organization that offered financial assistance to families seeking a Catholic high school education. On behalf of SMCC High School, Jeanne was recognized as Alumnus of the Year in 2001 and received the Fidelis Award in 2013.
Jeanne is survived by her seven children, Catherine Bernhold of Monroe, Patricia (Bruce) Gonyea of Trenton, Jeanne (Charles) Piotrowski of Port Sanilac, MI, Barbara (John) Bacarella of Monroe, Peggy (Joseph) Bellino of Monroe, Albert C. (Janice) Byron of Monroe, and Mary (James) Harras of Monroe; two siblings, Bernadine Eckles of Waterville, OH and Dr. Richard Loeffler of Sylvania, OH; 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanne was also preceded in death by stillborn son John; brother, Rev. Fr. Earl Loeffler; sister, Phyllis Lacure; son-in-law, James Bernhold; sister-in-law, Franke Loeffler; and brothers-in-law, Warren Eckles, Albert Fadell and James Lacure.
Due to Covid safety concerns, visitation and Mass at St. Mary Church will be privately attended by Jeanne's family. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated by the church pastor, Rev. Fr. David Burgard at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov, 11th. Live stream viewing of her funeral will be available by going to www.stmarymonroe.org
beginning at 10:55 a.m. From there, click on Funeral Masses and then Jeanne Byron Funeral. Following Mass, Jeanne will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The Byron family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Elara Caring Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living for the wonderful care and attention given to their mother.
Memorial donations are encouraged in lieu of flowers. The family suggests support of SMCC High School, Holiday Camp of Monroe, St. Mary Church, or Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.