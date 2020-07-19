Jeffery "Jeff" Steven Barraco, 66, of Monroe, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
He was born to Casper and Nancy Barraco on July 24, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio. Jeff graduated from Bedford High School where he was a part of the drama club. He was in several plays and won a national thespian award. He was also vice president of student council his senior year. He went on to work at Chrysler Trenton Engine Plant until he retired.
Jeff was a gifted storyteller and loved spending time with family. He enjoyed watching football and comedic movies. In his earlier years, he was a softball player and played in various leagues. After retirement, he became interested in antiques and grew to become an avid antiques collector.
Jeff is survived by his father, Casper Barraco; daughter, Renee (Jeremy) Lockard; granddaughters, Caitlyn Bussell and Adalyn Lockard; brothers, Doug Barraco and Rick (Mary) Barraco; sister, Becky (Steve) Riley. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy (Bryan) Barraco and ex-wife, Geri (Stowe) Barraco.
Family will be receiving guests from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300).
To share memories and condolences with Jeff's family please visit our website: www.NewcomerToledo.com.