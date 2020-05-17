Jeffrey A. Diekman, 63, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, unexpectedly at home.
He was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on July 16, 1956, to Joseph A. and Darlene Diekman.
A U. S. Army Veteran; Jeff was a sharp shooter M16 1st Class Grenade ACFT CRMN Badge. A very honorable man, Jeff enjoyed fishing, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents Joseph and Beatrice Diekman and brother Bob Diekman.
Jeff is survived by his mother Darlene (Lezotte) Diekman, brothers Joseph, Steven, Shawn, and Mitch Diekman; sisters Sandy Diekman, and Krystal (Leo) Poole; daughter Danielle Diekman; son Eric Diekman; grandchildren Marc Jr., Halie Harris and Kelly Diekman; 26 nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd., Holly, Michigan 48442.
Services will be private. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 17, 2020.