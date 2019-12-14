|
Jeffrey (Carl) Sweet
Feb. 17, 1964-Dec. 11, 2019
Jeffrey Carl Sweet, age 55, of Newport passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. Jeff passed away unexpectedly of pneumonia. In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by two brothers: Gary and Keith Sweet; and three nephews: Mark, Keith Jr. and Jason Sweet.
Jeffrey was born on February 17, 1964, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was the youngest of seven children born from the union of the late Carl and Beulah (Bodine) Sweet. Following his graduation from Monroe High School in 1982, he would make his home in Newport, Michigan.
He married Jennifer Milam on June 30, 2002, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, where they were members. Jeff was a hard worker and medically retried from Gerdau Steel as a Turner Operator due to renal failure.
Jeff was an avid outdoorsman, and a lifetime member of the Monroe Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and collecting hunting memorabilia. For many years Jeff also bred pointing Labrador Retrievers as hunting companions.
Jeff was always the life of the party. He was a musically talented guitarist, harmonica player, and singer. He loved karaoke nights at the Star Bar with his friends and family.
To cherish his memory he leaves his wife: Jennifer of Newport; three children: Nicole (Kevin) Sisk of Newport, Brooklyn (Skylar) Ross of Carleton, and Denver Milam of Newport; his three grandchildren that he loved and adored with all his heart: Benjamin, Isaac and Jase; four sisters: Janet (Doug) Crego, Karen (Greg) Murphy, Leeann (Marcus) Wells, and Marilyn (Richard) Angerer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 11:00am until 5:00pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 5:00pm also at Merkle's with Pastor Bob Baltrip officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the family. The family also wishes you to consider becoming a registered organ and tissue donor to give life to others. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019