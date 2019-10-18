|
|
Jeffrey R. Kenney passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Born February 13, 1957, in Monroe, Jeffrey was the son of Joseph and Audra (Bean) Kenney. After high school he married the love of his life, Donna Peterson, on February 4, 1977.
Jeffrey worked as a Millwright with Local 1102 in Detroit, retiring after 30 years of service.
A member of the Monroe Moose Lodge 884, Jeffrey was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting at his property in both Hillsdale and West Virginia. He loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family.
Jeffrey leaves to cherish his memory, Donna, his wife of the past 42 years; a daughter Carrie (Mike) Hickman of Monroe; a granddaughter Layla Hickman; three siblings: Anthony "Paul" Kenney of Monroe, Joseph (Val) Kenney of Cumberland, Maryland and Samuel Kenney of Tipton, Michigan; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Winston and Virginia Peterson of Monroe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bryan (Paula) Peterson of Tecumseh, Kevin (Terry) Peterson of Newport and Richard (Dawn) Peterson of Monroe; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents and two sons: Jeffrey W. Kenney and Brandon Kenney.
Friends may call Saturday at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. from 11 am until a Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Jeffrey's Life will follow at 2 pm at the Moose lodge.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019