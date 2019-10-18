Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Moose lodge

Jeffrey R. Kenney


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey R. Kenney Obituary
Jeffrey R. Kenney passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Born February 13, 1957, in Monroe, Jeffrey was the son of Joseph and Audra (Bean) Kenney. After high school he married the love of his life, Donna Peterson, on February 4, 1977.
Jeffrey worked as a Millwright with Local 1102 in Detroit, retiring after 30 years of service.
A member of the Monroe Moose Lodge 884, Jeffrey was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting at his property in both Hillsdale and West Virginia. He loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family.
Jeffrey leaves to cherish his memory, Donna, his wife of the past 42 years; a daughter Carrie (Mike) Hickman of Monroe; a granddaughter Layla Hickman; three siblings: Anthony "Paul" Kenney of Monroe, Joseph (Val) Kenney of Cumberland, Maryland and Samuel Kenney of Tipton, Michigan; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Winston and Virginia Peterson of Monroe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bryan (Paula) Peterson of Tecumseh, Kevin (Terry) Peterson of Newport and Richard (Dawn) Peterson of Monroe; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents and two sons: Jeffrey W. Kenney and Brandon Kenney.
Friends may call Saturday at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. from 11 am until a Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Jeffrey's Life will follow at 2 pm at the Moose lodge.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
Download Now