Jeffrey Allen Good, 56 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Saturday May 4, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Friends and family will meet graveside Thursday May 9, 2019, from 10 AM until the Burial at 11 AM, in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born September 16, 1962, in Monroe, MI. Jeffrey was the son of Bernard and Cathryne (Brockway) Good.
He was a 1980 Summerfield High School Graduate. He spent some time at Monroe County Community College, Monroe, MI. He loved to watch TV.
Survivors include his sister, Robin (Harold) Wexler; and a nephew, Craig Wexler.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to The .
Published in Monroe News on May 8, 2019