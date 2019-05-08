Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Petersburg, MI
View Map
Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Petersburg, MI
View Map

Jeffry Allen Good


1962 - 2019 Obituary
Jeffry Allen Good Obituary
Jeffrey Allen Good, 56 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Saturday May 4, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Friends and family will meet graveside Thursday May 9, 2019, from 10 AM until the Burial at 11 AM, in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born September 16, 1962, in Monroe, MI. Jeffrey was the son of Bernard and Cathryne (Brockway) Good.
He was a 1980 Summerfield High School Graduate. He spent some time at Monroe County Community College, Monroe, MI. He loved to watch TV.
Survivors include his sister, Robin (Harold) Wexler; and a nephew, Craig Wexler.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to The .
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 8, 2019
