Jenia M. Watson, 51, passed away suddenly in Springhill, FL, while on vacation.
Jenia was born Dec 22, 1968, in Monroe, MI. She lived most of her youth in Florida and after school years she moved back to Michigan.
She loved to spend time with family. She loved to play games on her phone. She was a great cook and loved to cook her granny's recipes.
To keep her memories close to heart, she leaves her mother, Vina Sears of Springhill, FL; stepmom Betty Rehahn of Monroe, MI: 2 brothers, Kris Oley and Robert Williamson III; 4 sisters, Rosann Tackett (Williamson), Toni Williamson, Bobbie Rios, and Bobbie Shay Bryant; lots of nieces and nephews that she loved. She has an aunt Phyllis Hale and cousin Carrie Whisler whom she was very close to and spent the majority of her time with them. There were other cousins she loved also.
She will rest in peace with her father, Robert Williamson Jr.; grandmother, Dorothy Clouse; and stepdad Ed Oley.
She was laid to rest in Springhill, FL.
All family and friends welcome. Any donations please make to Vina Sears.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020