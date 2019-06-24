|
|
Jennifer "Jenn" Rebecca Harris was born at Memorial Hospital in Monroe, Michigan on August 9, 1972. She was the only daughter, the second youngest of four children born from the union of the late Thomas E. Harris and Joyce E. (Whitaker) Harris Brossia.
She attended Dundee Community Schools later obtaining her G.E.D. She would also take nursing classes at Henry Ford Community College.
Jenn was a blond hair, blue-eyed beauty with a wonderful soul to match. She loved people. Jenn enjoyed helping others, and never met someone she didn't like. This was most certainly one of the reasons she worked in the restaurant industry for many years. s a waitress, she was employed by Denny's and Bob Evans in Monroe amongst others. She loved being around people so much that in fact she was most comfortable in a crowd.
Family was most important to Jenn and she cherished the time she had with her children. She was also quite passionate about her three brothers always keeping them in line while growing up. Jenn liked to entertain enjoying cooking and barbequing for her guests. She also was quite fond of cats taking in strays constantly.
Jennifer "Jenn" Rebecca Harris, age 46, of Dundee passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019.
In addition to her father, her passing was preceded by maternal grandmother: Lorraine Labo; paternal grandmother: Delcie Smith; and paternal aunt: Debbie Harris.
To cherish her memory, she leaves four beloved children: Chelsey K. Harris, Jorden Kevon Harris, An-Taja Patterson, and Meleah Phillips; her mother: Joyce E. Brossia of Dundee; three brothers: Wayne (Sherry) Harris of Petersburg, Christopher (Stacey Piper-Harris) Harris of Mason, and Thomas Harris (Angie Evans) of Whitmore Lake; a granddaughter: Chloie Amison; seven nieces and nephews: Ryan, Dalton, Marshall, Onnaka, Marissa, Joslyn, and Kole Harris; and a great nephew: Zayne Harris.
Friends may gather from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home); 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 2:30 p.m. also at Merkle's with Reverend Kevin Spencer pastor of First Church of God in Monroe officiating. Procession will follow to Oak Grove Cemetery in Dundee for burial.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Paula's House. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.coverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 24, 2019