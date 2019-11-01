|
|
Jennifer Marie Russell was born April 6th, 1975, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Ann Arbor to Ray and Janice (Desimpelaere) Russell of Dundee. She graduated from Dundee High School in 1993 where she played softball. She received her Culinary Arts Degree from Monroe Country Community College and worked for many restaurants and bakeries over the years. Jen worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Walgreens in Dundee for over 10 years. She loved her job and you could always hear her infectious laugh all through the store. She was an active member of the Monroe Country 4-H program and loved helping her nieces and nephews with their fair projects. She was a lifelong member and alter servant of St. Gabriel's (St. Irene's) parish. She enjoyed doing many things including crafting, photography, crocheting, cooking and baking, as well as gardening and spending time with her family.
Jen passed away on October 28th, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by her family after a long battle with heart disease. She leaves behind her loving parents Ray and Jan (Desimpelaere) Russell, two brothers, John (Laurie) Russell of Summerfield and Joseph (Jennifer) Russell of Dundee. She also leaves behinds her nieces Kortney and Kayla, Nephews Kamron and Kyle and all the children of extended family who also called her "Auntie". She also leaves behind many adoring friends who she considered her second family. She is proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents Frank and Dorothy Russell, Maternal grandparents Jules and Mina Desimpelaere, and her step-grandmother Helen Russell. She is also proceeded by her Aunt Patricia Desimpelaere, her Aunt and Uncle Harley and Ellen Russell, and her Godmother Diana Diebel.
Visitation will be at Capaul's Funeral Home in Ida on Sunday November 3rd from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7. She will lie in state at St. Gabriel's (St. Irene's Catholic Church) Parish at 10 a.m. on Monday November 4th with the funeral mass at 11. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Deerfield.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Gabriel's (St. Irene's Catholic Church) Parrish or the Monroe County 4-H Program.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 1, 2019