Jennifer Rae "Galbraith" Murdock


1980 - 2020
Jennifer Rae "Galbraith" Murdock Obituary
Jennifer Rae Murdock (Galbraith), 39 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, lost the battle to cancer on Thursday January 16, 2020, in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, OH. Friends may gather for a memorial gathering on Monday January 20, 2020, from 11 AM until the Memorial Services at 2 PM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Cremation has occurred.

Born October 14, 1980, in Colorado Springs, CO. Jennifer was the daughter of Raymond and Vicki (Vanderplough) Galbraith. She was a Colerain High School Graduate, Cincinnati, OH. She married Tony Murdock on March 19, 2015, in Monroe, MI. She worked for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, OH, for 12 yrs. She loved watching sports, music, loving family and friends, traveling, volunteering, entertaining, huge OHIO STATE FAN and playing Bungo with friends.

Survivors include her husband, Tony; a daughter, Marisa Steffen; siblings, Christie (Brian) Baumann, Lanny (Crystal) Murdock, Ryan (Jenny) Murdock; and nephews, Peyton and Landen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions for Mrs. Murdock can be made to The or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
