Jerald Oliver Zibbell, 73 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Monday December 16, 2019, in his residence. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2-8 PM. There will be a service on Saturday December 21, 2019, at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, at 11 AM. Pastor David Bartley formerly of Maumee Valley 1st Presbyterian Church will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born October 7, 1946, in Monroe, MI. Jerald was the son of Allan and Oris "Skip" (Tucker) Zibbell. He was a 1964 Summerfield High School Graduate. He served with the US Air Force from 1966-1969. He married Caroline Hiteshew on May 20, 1966, in Temperance, MI. Caroline died on June 18, 2007. Jerald was a truck driver for G & K Hauling and Kuhlman out of Toledo, OH, for 36 yrs, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a Volunteer Fireman for Summerfield, former member of VFW Petersburg Post 6509, lay minister for LaSalle 1st Presbyterian for 15 yrs and was an unofficial chaplain for the Summerfield Volunteer Fireman. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, Northern MI, sports and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include: children, Jerry (Jackie) Zibbell, Jennifer (Ryan) Staelgraeve; brother, James (Conee) Zibbell; grandchildren, Dana (Kyle), Ashley (Marcus), Benjamin, Cody, Kara and great-grandchild, Declan. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Petersburg Firefighters Association.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 19, 2019