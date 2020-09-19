Jeraldine Marie Stultz was born February 9, 1941, in Paulding, Ohio. She was one of five children born from the union of Willard and Alberta (Hockenberry) Stultz. Jeraldine would attend and graduate from Monroe High School in 1959. After high school, she would meet and soon marry the love of her life: Randell "Boone" Daniels on June 3, 1961. This marriage would be blessed with two sons.
Family was of the utmost importance to Jeraldine. She cherished every moment she spent with her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter; in fact she considered it a hobby. She was a staple at any of the children's sporting events or dance recitals. It was stated Jeraldine was the true definition of a matriarch. She was a selfless, giving and loving person who would do anything for anyone -- no matter what. Her life was a living testament to Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Jeraldine enjoyed traveling so much she and Randell were able to visit every state in North America except Hawaii. To accomplish this, they would utilize planes, trains, automobiles and even tent camping to take in all the beauty this great nation has to offer.
Jeraldine would receive her spiritual nourishment by attending Northpoint Church in Toledo with her family. She loved Jesus and everyone that knew her. She also never missed an opportunity to listen to Joyce Meyer; a Christian author and speaker.
Jeraldine Marie Daniels, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11:13 a.m. at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her parents; one brother, Jerry Stultz; and one sister, Jackie Adams.
To cherish her memory, Jeraldine leaves a husband of fifty-nine years, Randell "Boone" Daniels; two sons, Randell W. (Deanna) Daniels and Steve (Julie) Daniels; siblings, JoAnn (Arnold) Strzelecki , Rick (Barb) Stultz; grandchildren: Ashley (Brandon) Iott, Molly Daniels, Carly Daniels, Cody (Brook) Daniels, Cassidy (Nate) Creech, Cheyene Daniels; one great-granddaughter: Teagan Iott; and best friends since the second grade, Linda (the late Roger) Purcell.
Friends may gather Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday September 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Northpoint Church 3708 West Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, Michigan, immediately following service. Merkle Funeral Service, Erie 9156 Summit Street, Erie, Michigan 48133 (734) 317-7199 was entrusted with her care. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com
