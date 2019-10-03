|
Jeremy Bruce, 35, of Erie, Michigan, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at University of Michigan hospital, Ann Arbor, after a heroic battle with Cancer.
Jeremy was a 2002 graduate of Jamestown High School in Jamestown NY. He attended Monroe County Community College, University of Toledo and earned a Bachelor degree in political science from University of Colorado.
Jeremy proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 2004-2008. He survived being wounded during both of his combat tours in Fallujah Iraq. Jeremy also participated in humanitarian relief efforts in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Jeremy was awarded the Marine Commendation medal for his heroic actions in Fallujah as well as the Purple Heart.
Jeremy's passion was world travel, having visited 56 countries. He loved children and was involved in the establishment of an orphanage in Uganda. Jeremy was a curious and adventurous soul. He lived more life in his 35 years than most do in a full lifetime. Jeremy's passion and love of life resulted in friendships all over the world.
Jeremy will be terribly missed by his Parents, David and Kathaleen Bruce of Erie, and Beth and Dave Wilfong of Jamestown NY. Jeremy is survived by siblings Jasen Bruce, of Houston, TX, Julia (Rob) Grodi, Erie MI, Daniel (Sandy) Bruce of Newport MI, Katie (Patrick) Valley of Ypsilanti MI, Mariah (Patrick) Masell, of Wyandotte MI, Casey Wilfong, of Jamestown NY, Nicole Bruce of Tampa Fl, Grandparents Rose Marie Finley of Monroe, Charles and Esther Gustafson of Jamestown NY, his traveling companion and Fiancée, Hannah Windmill of Dunblane, Scotland, his brothers and sisters that he served with and befriended worldwide.
Jeremy was preceded in Death by Grandparents Jay Finley, Isabelle and Donald Smith, Leonard and Lois Bruce and Nephew Damon.
Jeremy's funeral and burial will take place in his childhood hometown of Jamestown NY. A memorial service will take place October 27th at the home of his parents, Dave and Kathaleen Bruce of Erie.
Memorials may be made to any children's .
