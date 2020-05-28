Jerid Michael Bezeau was born in Monroe on June 6, 1990. He was the youngest of three boys born from the union of Eugene "Bubba" and Debra (Lajiness) Bezeau Jr. Jerid attended Monroe High School, twice lettering in football and baseball, graduating with the Class of 2008. He continued his education at Monroe County Community College and the University of Toledo to study business.
Even as a young boy, Jerid was known for his kind disposition and his respect for others. He always seemed to make good choices and follow the straight and narrow path. In 2012, Jerid would meet his future wife, Sarah Adkins. They quickly knew they were meant to be together, becoming engaged the same year. On October 18, 2014, Pastor Roy Southerland, married the couple at Crystal Gardens in Southgate.
For some time, Jerid, was employed by Freight Handlers at the Meijer Warehouse. The past five years he had worked at Ford Motor Company spending four years at Flat Rock prior to moving to the clean room at Livonia Truck the past year.
Jerid was an expert conversationalist. With his outgoing personality he enjoyed smiling and could warm any room with his presence. He was a movie afficionado, loved all sports, and was an avid fan of Notre Dame and New England Patriots football. He had proudly earned his first golf hole-in-one on Saturday at Wesburn in Rockwood.
Jerid Michael Bezeau, age 29, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020. His passing was preceded by a brother at birth: Joshua Bezeau; paternal grandparents: Eugene and Darlene Bezeau Sr.; and maternal grandparents: Gerald and Mary Lajiness.
To cherish his memory Jerid leaves his loving wife: Sarah of Monroe; parents: Debi and Bubba Bezeau of Monroe; brother: Jake Bezeau of Monroe; mother and father-in-law: Patty and Danny Adkins of Monroe; brother-in-law: David (Missy) Adkins of Crossville, Tennessee; sister-in-law: Laura (Brian) Schilling of Okemos; and nieces and nephews: Theodore Schilling, Kyla and Lauryn Adkins.
Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church; 14260 South Dixie Highway. A worship service celebrating his life will follow at 2:00 p.m. also at the church with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 28, 2020.