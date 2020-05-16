Jerome J. Liebrecht, 91 years, of Lambertville, Michigan, was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, May 10, 2020. A private celebration will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 16, at the Assembly of Christians in Lambertville. Jerry's family would love for all to join us via live-stream on Facebook through @AssemblyofReformedChristians.
Jerry was born at home, on the kitchen table, in Ottoville, Ohio, on March 27, 1929, to William J. Liebrecht and Catherine Knapp Liebrecht. He attended seminary for three years at the Pontifical College Josephinium in Columbus before graduating from Ottovile HS. After working a series of construction jobs, Jerry joined the ROTC and earned a BA in sociology and psychology at Bowling Green State University and a Masters degree in social work at The Ohio State University. While at the BGSU library, he noticed a lovely assistant who gave him a wink. The rest, as they say, is history. He and Anne Banks were married in 1954. Jerry earned the rank of First Lieutenant in the US Army artillery and served in Germany for two years. Jerry had a long career in social services before retiring from the State of Michigan as a foster care licensing supervisor. Jerry and Anne moved many times and created homes in multiple cities raising five children along the way. They especially enjoyed many outdoor adventures as a family. Playing euchre, cribbage, and Monopoly are strong family traditions. Jerry was a devoted fan of all Ohio sports teams, especially OSU. He competed successfully with slow-pitch softball teams and table tennis. He taught all of his kids and grandkids to love water sports and fishing. He led by example to serve others, stand up for what's right, and love the Lord.
He and Anne celebrated 65 years of marriage last December. He is also survived by sons, Steve of Adrian, MI and James (Jenny) of Lansing, MI, and daughters Cathe (Pierre) of Sacramento, CA, Jeanne (Ray) of Spokane, WA, and Pam (Brent) of Sandwich, IL. Jerry's legacy of 25 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren brought him tremendous joy. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and devoted friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Claude and Paul.
In lieu of flowers, Jerry would be grateful for donations to be made to AssemblyofChristians.com. Funeral arrangements made by Pawlak Funeral Home.
Jerry was born at home, on the kitchen table, in Ottoville, Ohio, on March 27, 1929, to William J. Liebrecht and Catherine Knapp Liebrecht. He attended seminary for three years at the Pontifical College Josephinium in Columbus before graduating from Ottovile HS. After working a series of construction jobs, Jerry joined the ROTC and earned a BA in sociology and psychology at Bowling Green State University and a Masters degree in social work at The Ohio State University. While at the BGSU library, he noticed a lovely assistant who gave him a wink. The rest, as they say, is history. He and Anne Banks were married in 1954. Jerry earned the rank of First Lieutenant in the US Army artillery and served in Germany for two years. Jerry had a long career in social services before retiring from the State of Michigan as a foster care licensing supervisor. Jerry and Anne moved many times and created homes in multiple cities raising five children along the way. They especially enjoyed many outdoor adventures as a family. Playing euchre, cribbage, and Monopoly are strong family traditions. Jerry was a devoted fan of all Ohio sports teams, especially OSU. He competed successfully with slow-pitch softball teams and table tennis. He taught all of his kids and grandkids to love water sports and fishing. He led by example to serve others, stand up for what's right, and love the Lord.
He and Anne celebrated 65 years of marriage last December. He is also survived by sons, Steve of Adrian, MI and James (Jenny) of Lansing, MI, and daughters Cathe (Pierre) of Sacramento, CA, Jeanne (Ray) of Spokane, WA, and Pam (Brent) of Sandwich, IL. Jerry's legacy of 25 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren brought him tremendous joy. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and devoted friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Claude and Paul.
In lieu of flowers, Jerry would be grateful for donations to be made to AssemblyofChristians.com. Funeral arrangements made by Pawlak Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 16, 2020.