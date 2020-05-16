Jerome J. Liebrecht
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome J. Liebrecht, 91 years, of Lambertville, Michigan, was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, May 10, 2020. A private celebration will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 16, at the Assembly of Christians in Lambertville. Jerry's family would love for all to join us via live-stream on Facebook through @AssemblyofReformedChristians.

Jerry was born at home, on the kitchen table, in Ottoville, Ohio, on March 27, 1929, to William J. Liebrecht and Catherine Knapp Liebrecht. He attended seminary for three years at the Pontifical College Josephinium in Columbus before graduating from Ottovile HS. After working a series of construction jobs, Jerry joined the ROTC and earned a BA in sociology and psychology at Bowling Green State University and a Masters degree in social work at The Ohio State University. While at the BGSU library, he noticed a lovely assistant who gave him a wink. The rest, as they say, is history. He and Anne Banks were married in 1954. Jerry earned the rank of First Lieutenant in the US Army artillery and served in Germany for two years. Jerry had a long career in social services before retiring from the State of Michigan as a foster care licensing supervisor. Jerry and Anne moved many times and created homes in multiple cities raising five children along the way. They especially enjoyed many outdoor adventures as a family. Playing euchre, cribbage, and Monopoly are strong family traditions. Jerry was a devoted fan of all Ohio sports teams, especially OSU. He competed successfully with slow-pitch softball teams and table tennis. He taught all of his kids and grandkids to love water sports and fishing. He led by example to serve others, stand up for what's right, and love the Lord.

He and Anne celebrated 65 years of marriage last December. He is also survived by sons, Steve of Adrian, MI and James (Jenny) of Lansing, MI, and daughters Cathe (Pierre) of Sacramento, CA, Jeanne (Ray) of Spokane, WA, and Pam (Brent) of Sandwich, IL. Jerry's legacy of 25 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren brought him tremendous joy. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and devoted friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Claude and Paul.

In lieu of flowers, Jerry would be grateful for donations to be made to AssemblyofChristians.com. Funeral arrangements made by Pawlak Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Assembly of Christians
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182
734-850-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved