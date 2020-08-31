Jerry and Angela were patients at our dental office. Neither of them ever came empty-handed! Jerry gifted the Doc with an impressive collection of Packer memorabilia that is on display year-round! We just loved both of them SO much. When I saw the notice today, I just let out a big groan. We'll miss them so, so much. You don't meet people like that every day. Not all patients turn into friends and we treasure those that do. Rest in peace, dear Jerry/ Pogo! Say "hi" to Angela for us!

Kathy VanEyck

Friend