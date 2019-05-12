|
Jerry Lee Anteau, age 82, of Temperance, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Born May 22, 1936, in LaSalle, he was the son of the late Alvin and Carmen (Pegler) Anteau. Jerry graduated from Monroe High School in 1954 and entered the electrical apprentice program. He became a Journeyman and had been a member of IEBW Local 8 for 62 years. He was also the owner of Anteau Builders. Jerry's interests and talents were many. While his boys were young, he coached Custer baseball, basketball and floor hockey at the YMCA. His love of music led him to directing several choirs. Jerry was a man of faith and led a bible study in his home for many years. He loved boating and was happiest when he he could be on the water.
To cherish his memory, Jerry leaves his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley (Kreps) Anteau; two sons; James (Janice) Anteau and Jeffery (Chris) Anteau; a sister, Jackie Benner; six grand children: Rachel (Tommy) DeLango, Derek (Gabrielle) Anteau, Chelsey (Eric) Anteau, Ryan Anteau, Paige Anteau and Samantha Anteau; and eight great-grand children: Jackson, Kenley, D.J., Benjamin, Madison, Bella, Aubry and Rylie.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Carmen Anteau and a son Gary Anteau.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Rupp on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Hinz, of Bedford Alliance Church, officiating. He will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Published in Monroe News on May 12, 2019