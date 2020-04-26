Home

Jerry Lee Fowler


1937 - 2020
Jerry Lee Fowler Obituary
Jerry Lee Fowler, 82, of Temperance, MI, previously of Carleton, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Franciscan Care Center, Toledo, Ohio. Born November 23, 1937, in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of Cloyd and Treva (Agler) Fowler. He married Constance "Connie" Joanne Flegm on November 2, 1959.

Jerry was employed with the Buckeye Pipeline Co. for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. He loved his family and the times they spent together. He also enjoyed woodworking, golf, riding his Honda Gold wing, and hunting in his cabin up north. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Connie; children, Scott (Mary) Fowler of Valrico FL, and Terri (Ray) Nowak of Petersburg; four grandchildren; Shelby (Stewart) Moran, Ethan (Corinne) Fowler, Jacob Nowak and Joshua Nowak.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his loving sisters, Martha Spahr and Ruth Blackmon.

Due to COVID-19, visitation and services will be private. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. Memorials may be made to The Franciscan Care Center or to the - Michigan Great Lakes Chapter. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 26, 2020
