Jerry Leroy King, age 77, of Monroe, passed away May 9, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Born September 15, 1942, in Napoleon, Ohio, Jerry was the son of Leroy and Lillian (Quillman) King. A veteran of the United States Navy, Jerry married the love of his life, Nancy Jean Essary, on January 9, 1982. Jerry worked as a Meat Cutter for Family Foods in Toledo for over 12 years, retiring in 2010. He also had worked for various other grocery stores in the area. An avid sports fan, especially of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, Jerry also enjoyed riding motorcycles, taking care of his lawn and tinkering in the garage.
Jerry leaves to cherish his memory, Nancy Jean, his wife of the past 38 years; children: Kelly (Dan) Mosley-Miller, Jerry (Jenifer) King, Leasa (Scott) Hill, Morgan (Jody) King-Feaganes and Shane (Bobby Carpenter) King; 12 grandchildren: Alex, Nick, Star, Cody, Shyanne, Alyssa, Aamira, Addison, Susan, Dylan, River and Nation; as well as 7 great grandchildren; 4 siblings: Glenn (Lori) King, Sharon (Jim) Fuhr, Natalie (Warren) Rains and Nola (Donald) Young and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Jerry's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
Published in Monroe News on May 16, 2020.